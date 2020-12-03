Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $286,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
