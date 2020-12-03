Globeflex Capital L P Makes New $286,000 Investment in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 393,627 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 67,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

