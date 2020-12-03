Globeflex Capital L P Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.1% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.09.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.