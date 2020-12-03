Globeflex Capital L P Sells 2,971 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Globeflex Capital L P decreased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citrix Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 220,258 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 29,879 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $127.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $83,660.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,749.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,455 shares of company stock worth $8,631,896. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

