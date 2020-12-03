Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Greg Brandeau Sells 42,000 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GLUU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69.

GLUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,212,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,936,000 after purchasing an additional 283,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,564,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

