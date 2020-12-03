Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 32,426 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.49% of Hill-Rom worth $25,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

