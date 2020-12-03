Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,304 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.30% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $24,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

