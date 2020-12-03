Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.33 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.27% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $25,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $144.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.90. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

