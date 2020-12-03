Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.54 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 496.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $86.26 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

