Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $27.75 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $272.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.79, for a total value of $48,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,949.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

