Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 322,257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $24,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after buying an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after buying an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after buying an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $40.58 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

