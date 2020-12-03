Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,965.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,038 shares of company stock worth $220,133 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

NYSE:PEG opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

