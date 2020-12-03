Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 25,824 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,092,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $217.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of -192.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.72 and a 200-day moving average of $197.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.74.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.