Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 7,980 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $868.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $871.67 and a 200 day moving average of $791.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

