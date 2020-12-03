Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,192 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $273,043 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $85.92 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

