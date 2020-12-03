Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,619 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $103.46 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.