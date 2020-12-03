Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 11.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $291.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $297.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

