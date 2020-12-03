Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $134.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

