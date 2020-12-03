Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

RSG stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

