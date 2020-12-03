Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,929 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of AGNC Investment worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 99,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

