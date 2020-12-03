Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 42,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.41.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $64.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

