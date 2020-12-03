Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.92 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $10,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,348,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,033 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,266,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,350 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,926 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,636,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $970,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

