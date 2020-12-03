Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,692 shares of company stock valued at $18,419,992 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $158.95 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

