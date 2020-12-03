Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $9.95 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of IPG opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

