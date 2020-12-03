Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,967 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Shares of EIX opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.