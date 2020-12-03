Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $96.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

