Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $41,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,950,052 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.83. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

