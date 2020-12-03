Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $144.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $158.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $145,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $2,984,921. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

