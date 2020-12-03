Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after acquiring an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.91.

LULU opened at $372.60 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.19. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

