Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 11,644 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.89% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MQY opened at $16.75 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.