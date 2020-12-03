Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,339,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 507,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $28.87 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

