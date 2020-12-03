Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 70.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 21,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

