Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

