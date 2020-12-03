Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 23,532 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $123.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.92. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

