Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 305 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $640,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Synopsys from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

