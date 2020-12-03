Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,569,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $41,998,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

