Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 8,284 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,284 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $135,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,336. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

MXIM stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

