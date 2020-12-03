Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,594 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 1.80% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

NYSE LEO opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.