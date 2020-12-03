HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Holdings Decreased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in HD Supply by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.16. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. UBS Group started coverage on HD Supply in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 517,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $21,582,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

