Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.