Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of HPE opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -576.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

