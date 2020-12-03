Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.60-1.78 EPS.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

