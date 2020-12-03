HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

HMSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in HMS by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HMS by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in HMS by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

