HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 370 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 404.69 ($5.29).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 410.99 ($5.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 352.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

