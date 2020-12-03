Independent Research Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of €90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €77.42. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €104.80 ($123.29).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

