Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 5,059 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $269,594.11.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,423 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $76,528.94.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $136,008.86.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,487 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $133,924.95.

On Monday, November 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,082 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $272,293.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,105 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $105,292.10.

On Friday, November 6th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,591 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $126,881.27.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $54.81 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,531,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,415,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,120,000 after buying an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

