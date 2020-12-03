iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 80,456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,605,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 108,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,285.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,505 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.45. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.86.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

