iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $17.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

