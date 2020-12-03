JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €16.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) received a €16.00 ($18.82) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €17.33 ($20.39).

Get JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) alerts:

DEC opened at €19.75 ($23.24) on Tuesday. JCDecaux SA has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.33.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.