Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.94 ($26.99).

CS opened at €19.97 ($23.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.98. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

