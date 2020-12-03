Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.36. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

