Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2020

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01 and a beta of 0.36. HOYA has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Earnings History and Estimates for HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit